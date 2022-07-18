There’s about a month and a half left until this year’s midterm elections, after recent moments in politics like Roe v. Wade being overturned, it’s no surprise that there’s a heavy emphasis on voting this year. Billie Eilish is stepping up to the plate to make sure her fans participate in the upcoming elections, and it’s an expected move from her as she’s been a big voice in the activist world. Eilish is really making a push for voter participation this year, but she’s not doing it alone.

Eilish is teaming up with voter registration organization HeadCount to ensure her fans vote in the upcoming mid-term elections. The partnership will allow fans to check their registration status on their website while also giving people the opportunity to win a VIP experience that includes travel Eilish’s upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand. Eilish spoke about the new partnership in a press release for the partnership.

“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections,” Eilish said. “With what is going on in our country we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option.”

You can read more about Eilish’s partnership with HeadCount on their organization’s website here.