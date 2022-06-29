Billie Eilish And Finneas Oscars 2022
Billie Eilish And Finneas Received An Invitation To Join The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences

Three months ago, Billie Eilish and Finneas both won their first Oscar award after they took home the trophy for Best Original Song thanks to “No Time To Die.” The feat joined Billie and Finneas’ past Grammy wins, putting them halfway towards securing the coveted EGOT title, something Jennifer Hudson recently did. As they continue to work on that, the successful duo may now assume a new role with The Academy. Billie and Finneas were two of 397 artists and executives that were recently invited to join The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences.

The news was shared by Deadline, which said that this year’s class includes 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners, with 44% being women and 37% coming from underrepresented communities. The grand total of 397 invites is two more than last year’s class which was preceded by a jump in membership as The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences worked to diversify its rolls and expand its international footprint following the #OscarsSoWhite backlash in 2015.

Other invitees to the 2022 class include actors Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jesse Buckley, Michael Greyeyes, Olga Merediz, and writers Zach Baylin, Jeremy O Harris, Adele Lim, and Jon Spaihts.

In addition to winning Best Original Song for “No Time To Die,” Billie and Finneas also performed the song at the 2022 Oscars, and prior to that, they won a Critics Choice Award for it.

