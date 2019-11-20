Getty Image
Artists React To Their 2020 Grammy Award Nominations, Including Lil Nas X, Lizzo, And Jonas Brothers

Today is like Christmas morning for the world’s best musicians. It’s today that they wake up bright and early, run down the stairs, and open their computers/phones to find out if they have been nominated for a Grammy Award. The nominations for the 2020 Grammys were announced this morning, and a lot of artists earned recognition across the 84 award categories. This is something to get excited about for them, of course, so a bunch of artists have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news.

Lizzo, this year’s most-nominated artist, was thrilled, writing in a series of tweets, “THANK YOU. THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT. WE ARE ALL WINNERS. I LOVE YOU. LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY.”

Lil Nas X, who came in second with six total nominations, offered a simple, “NO F*CKING WAY.”

Kevin Jonas shared a video of his fellow Jonas Brothers and other people reacting to their nominations, and wrote, “Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!”

Check out some more artist reactions below.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

