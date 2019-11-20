Today is like Christmas morning for the world’s best musicians. It’s today that they wake up bright and early, run down the stairs, and open their computers/phones to find out if they have been nominated for a Grammy Award. The nominations for the 2020 Grammys were announced this morning, and a lot of artists earned recognition across the 84 award categories. This is something to get excited about for them, of course, so a bunch of artists have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news.

Lizzo, this year’s most-nominated artist, was thrilled, writing in a series of tweets, “THANK YOU. THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT. WE ARE ALL WINNERS. I LOVE YOU. LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY.”

THANK YOU — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT https://t.co/5YT4Axx221 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

WE ARE ALL WINNERS https://t.co/sfc4aARZ5D — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

I LOVE YOU LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY https://t.co/2hoEydt4Oj — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

Lil Nas X, who came in second with six total nominations, offered a simple, “NO F*CKING WAY.”

NO FUCKING WAY — nope (@LilNasX) November 20, 2019

Kevin Jonas shared a video of his fellow Jonas Brothers and other people reacting to their nominations, and wrote, “Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!”

Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gn7QFVVe2B — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) November 20, 2019

We’re Grammy nominated!!!!! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 20, 2019

Ah! 😱 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) November 20, 2019

Check out some more artist reactions below.

Guwop at the Grammys! 🙏🏿 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 20, 2019

// B E S T R O C K S O N G – N O M I N A T I O N // @RecordingAcad L O V E #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/z4TCNnZEPg — The 1975 (@the1975) November 20, 2019

Yo I got nominated for a fucking GRAMMY WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK — The Lost Boy (@YbnCordae) November 20, 2019

2 of em !!!! — The Lost Boy (@YbnCordae) November 20, 2019

oh shit we got a Grammy nomination. say less — Bas (@Bas) November 20, 2019

how many niggas allowed on that stage tho if we win — Bas (@Bas) November 20, 2019

Oh shit nevermind we got two Grammy nominations. Can I put that in my bio yet or that’s thirsty — Bas (@Bas) November 20, 2019

win lose or draw we brought so many talented, humble, and deserving creatives together. that is the ultimate win. https://t.co/LovtZDMEB4 — Bas (@Bas) November 20, 2019

I was in the studio with @montebooker last night talking about how ROTD3 sessions built a whole community of us. It’s been almost a year and we all talk, kick it, and collaborate whenever we can. Lot of loose ties turned into bonds. — Bas (@Bas) November 20, 2019

ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh fuck fuck fuck fuck !!!! — Mustard (@mustard) November 20, 2019

Never in my wildest dreams did I see this…. look at the stone cold talent in this category. Thank you @RecordingAcad https://t.co/eMWRKhNq1m — Yola (@iamyola) November 20, 2019

Today I woke up to the news that I’ve been nominated for a Grammy Award!!! I’m so grateful.

😭😭😭😭🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/aEXHwup2oK — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 20, 2019

