Blackpink is soon to be in your area. But before that, it’s safe to say they’re now in your music streaming services, record stores, and YouTube. In other words, perhaps the most sought-after K-pop release and comeback of 2022 is officially here.

Following the success of The Album in fall 2020, YG Entertainment and K-pop powerhouses Blackpink released their Born Pink album on Friday, September 16 at midnight alongside the music video for their lead single “Shut Down.”

In a report from Soompi, the quartet spilled the details behind their lead single as well as their album in an interview with Xportsnews. “‘Shut Down” is a track that takes the consistent charisma Blackpink has shown so far to the next level,” Jennie said. “The combination of classic and trendy hip hop beats is memorable and it has the charm of feeling new while also being very catchy.”

“If you watch the music video closely, Blackpink’s existing hit songs will be hidden here and there,” Jisoo comments on the music video. “You’ll also be able to see us naturally acting within that so please look forward to it.”

“Shut Down” was written and produced by YG Entertainment’s in-house producer TEDDY, co-written by Danny Chung and K-R&B singer Vince, and arranged and co-produced by 24.

Check out the full tracklist to “Born Pink” below.

1. “Pink Venom”

2. “Shut Down”

3. “Typa Girl”

4. “Yeah Yeah Yeah”

5. “Hard to Love”

6. “The Happiest Girl”

7. “Tally”

8. “Ready For Love”

Blackpink is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, September 19. The group will then follow up with a world tour of the same name that will kick off in Seoul, South Korea next month, North America and Europe in November, and Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand in 2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 16.