In case you are already thinking of what to do next summer, perhaps a trip to the UK may be an option. Especially if you consider yourself a Blink.

K-pop powerhouses BLACKPINK will make their UK festival debut by headlining British Summer Time Festival in 2023. The four-piece is set to perform on July 2, 2023 with general tickets going on sale next Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. BST. However, American Express cardholders have the advantage of getting their hands on tickets before general sales with an AmEx pre-sale happening right now.

According to the event site Event Travel, fans traveling to London for the concert have the option to choose from four different kinds of concert and hotel experiences — Primary, Gold Circle, VIP Diamond, and All VIP Terrace — which include a choice of overnight hotel accommodation with a complimentary breakfast, access to “extensive range of bars, food traders and toilets in the main arena,” early entry, and more.

BLACKPINK just recently kicked off their Born Pink World Tour in Seoul, South Korea last weekend (October 15 and 16) and will begin their North American leg next week (October 25) in Dallas, Texas. The K-pop quintet will make a total of 10 stops in seven cities.

Following North America, BLACKPINK will touch down in Asian cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Manila and Singapore in January, March and May.