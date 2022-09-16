Following the success of their pre-release single “Pink Venom,” their 2022 MTV Video Music Awards debut, the already foreseeable chart-topping album Born Pink and the highly-anticipated lead single “Shut Down,” the news of a Blackpink tour is a complete no brainer.

In other words — and if you haven’t heard — yes, Blackpink is going on tour following their album promotions. Meaning, yes, Blackpink will be in your area. If not this year, then Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa will be “kicking the door, wavin’ the coco” next year.

Blackpink’s Born Pink tour will officially begin October 15 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea for a two-night show. Ten days after the tour will make its way to North American for a 10-stop, seven city tour. The K-pop quartet will make stops in major US cities like Dallas (10/25), Houston (10/29), Atlanta (11/2), Chicago (11/10-11/11), Newark (11/14-11/15) and Los Angeles (11/19).

Following the North American tour, Blackpink will kickstart the European leg of the Born Pink tour on November 30 at The O2 in London, England and make its way around the Europe throughout the month of December.

Next year, you can find the group making stops in Asian cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Manila and Singapore in January, March and May. While the group makes stops in Middle Eastern cities like Riyadh and Abu Dhabi for the first time ever in March. So far, as to what is seen from the tour poster, Melbourne and Sydney, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand will be the concluding stops for the Born Pink tour in June 2023.

Tickets to the Blackpink’s Born Pink tour are already open to Blink membership holders, while sales to the general public for the North American stops begin on September 16 at 10 a.m. local time.