After some time apart as well as several solo projects, the long-awaited Blackpink reunion is underway. However, the forthcoming Blackpink 2025 World Tour could be in jeopardy.

Newly surfaced videos (viewable here) of Blackpink members Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé repeatedly saying the N-word has landed them in hot water. Across the clips, the ladies are filmed during rehearsals performing covers of songs such as Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools (Drank),” Tinashe’s “2 On,” and more.

The controversial clips have sparked division across the Blackpink fan base. Some supporters have referred to the racial insensitive actions as a language barrier mix-up.

“Isn’t nega ‘you’ in Korean? I don’t think they’re saying the actual slur,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

However, others have not been as understanding. Over on Instagram, Blackpick followers are flooding each of their upload’s comment section with demands for an apology and answers.

“I love Blackpink but if Lisa can apologize for wearing braids, she can apologize for saying the n-word. If Jennie can apologize for vaping inside. She can apologize. For saying the n-word if Rose can apologize for whatever she can apologize for saying the n-word it doesn’t matter if it was their training days they still say it,” wrote one user.

“Hey, so why y’all saying the n-word,” penned another.

Blackpink has not yet issued a public statement regarding the newly surfaced videos.