Blackpink is currently rounding the corner to complete their comeback as the K-pop group prepares to release their new album next month. Following extremely successful singles which include the record-breaking “How You Like That,” and their latest collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” the group returns with another exciting announcement: a documentary on Netflix.

Set to arrive after their upcoming Blackpink: The Album release, Blackpink shared Tuesday an all-access documentary, entitled BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, will arrive on Netflix on October 14.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups — premieres in your area on October 14! Oh and that’s not all … on October 14, these music icons will also become Netflix profile icons pic.twitter.com/b9t00VnEMO — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2020

Details on the all-access documentary have yet to be revealed, but BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky is certainly poised to satisfy their worldwide fan base. The announcement comes after the K-pop group broke a YouTube record this year with their “How You Like That” video. The visual broke the record for the biggest video premiere ever with 1.65 million viewers checking in for the video’s release. The song was the group’s first single in more than a year. Despite their absence, the group has worked with Lady Gaga on “Sour Candy” from her Chromatica album and more recently with Dua Lipa on “Kiss And Make Up” from her Club Future Nostalgia remix album.

Blackpink: The Album is out 10/02 via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records. Pre-order it here.

