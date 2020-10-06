All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw a bevy of big-name releases. The Blackpink girls teamed up with Cardi B for a snapping tune, Shawn Mendes ushered in a new era of soaring pop, and Demi Lovato shared a previously-unreleased fan favorite. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Blackpink — “Bet You Wanna” Feat. Cardi B Beloved K-pop group Blackpink released their shimmering record The Album this week and on it saw a surprise feature by the one-and-only Cardi B. Bringing her indelible energy to the track, Cardi flaunts her worth over a snapping, laid-back beat. Shawn Mendes — “Wonder” When Shawn Mendes released his most recent single, “Señorita” with Camila Cabello, the song was nearly inescapable. A year later, the song still graces airwaves and retail playlists everywhere, but now, Mendes is ready for a new era. Announcing his upcoming album, Mendes drops the soaring title track “Wonder,” signaling even more music from the pop sweetheart is coming soon.

Demi Lovato — “Still Have Me” This week, Demi Lovato officially released the longtime fan favorite “Still Have Me.” The single is an emotional piano-pop ballad that showcases the singer’s impressive vocal range and emotive lyrical delivery, reminding fans that music is always there for them when they need it most. Halsey — “I’m Not Mad” Though Halsey released her acclaimed record Manic early this year, the singer still had a handful of offerings up her sleeve. Celebrating her 26th birthday this week, Halsey shared Manic (Deluxe), which graced fans with a handful of new songs including the sharp post-breakup number “I’m Not Mad.”

JoJo — “The Change” This week, JoJo debuted her poignant track “The Change,” which was chosen to be the official track of the Biden/Harris presidential campaign. In a statement, JoJo said she was honored to have her song be the soundtrack to their campaign: “When [Diane Warren] sent me ‘The Change’ a few weeks ago, I felt passionately about being the voice to bring her song to life. I always try to use my voice for good, but it’s especially meaningful to be singing these words at a time when our country needs to hear them more than ever. For the song to be chosen by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their ‘campaign anthem’ is an absolute honor. I hope it can help make a difference.” Kali Uchis — “La Luz” Feat. Jhay Cortez Pointing to new music on the horizon, Kali Uchis teamed up with Jhay Cortez and producer Tainy for the steamy track “La Luz.” The song will appear on her upcoming Spanish-language album, which has yet to be unveiled. Either way, Uchis said she hopes the rhythmic single makes her fans feel “tasty & powerful” when they listen to it.

Maren Morris — “Better Than We Found It” Following her award-winning 2019 record Girl, Morris debuted the powerful single “Better Than We Found It” this week. In a statement alongside the track, Morris called the single a “protest song” she made to mourn the state of the country: “I wanted to write something to address exactly how I feel right now, and this came together pretty quickly. It’s a protest song — it’s the most American thing to protest and protest songs have been so embedded in American culture: Bob Dylan, Nina Simone. I think the world right now is sort of in a perpetual mourning period and I wanted to have a song that had weight but also had hope.” Mxmtoon — “Wallflower” Prolific songwriter Mxmtoon released her swooning EP Dawn earlier this year, and the 20-year-old singer didn’t wait long before announcing the effort’s follow-up. This week, Mxmtoon debuted the 7-track counterpart Dusk, featuring the soulful piano ballad “Wallflower.”