Blackpink Born Pink Black Outfits
YG Entertainment
Pop

The Early Reactions To Blackpink’s ‘Born Pink’ Album Are In And Fans Are Elated

by: Twitter

The long wait is finally over: Blackpink’s sophomore studio album, Born Pink, is finally here and it’s trending high on socials.

After successfully dropping “Pink Venom” as a pre-release single last month, it comes to no surprise Blinks, K-pop fans, and pop music lovers alike are celebrating and reacting to today’s album release from the quartet. Featuring eight songs on the album, Born Pink is a well-packaged sophomore project from the K-pop icons that explodes into a sonic roller coaster of powerful, bass-bumping hip-hop dance tracks with a little mesh of acoustic rock and R&B, all while embodying pop in between.

Born Pink’s tracklist features a variety of songs produced by YG Entertainment’s in-house producer Teddy, Bekuh BOOM (“Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” “Kill This Love,” “Ice Cream”), 24 (“Kill This Love,” “Lovesick Girls,” “Pink Venom”), and more. Not to mention a track co-written by members Jisoo and Rosé title “Yeah Yeah Yeah” and “Hard to Love,” a solo sung by Rosé.

At the moment, there are no signs of the hype dwindling down as promotions have just begun. Blackpink is set to do some stateside promotions, including an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel next Monday, followed by a world tour next month.

To grab a glimpse of what the internet feels about the album, alongside their favorite B-sides, here’s what they have to say:

