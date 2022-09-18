Blake Lively has confirmed the rumors of her pregnancy with her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child. This weekend, Lively took to Instagram to share a photo dump of images of her and her family and close friends including her longtime friend, Taylor Swift.

In her post, she addressed the paparazzi, who seem to have become rather invasive during this time.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone,” said Lively in the post’s caption. “You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference.”

It tracks that Lively would share the news of her pregnancy with Swift before anyone else, as the Midnights singer is known to move secretively. As of now, we don’t know much about Swift’s upcoming 10th studio album, other than its title, the release, the fact that the backs of the four special vinyl editions form a clock, and also, Jack Antonoff will serve as the album’s producer.

Over the years, Swift has collaborated several times with Lively and Reynolds’ family, and even included a voice recording of their daughter, James, on her Reputation cut, “Gorgeous.” Most recently, Lively directed Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” from Swift’s rerelease of her fourth album, Red.