BottleRock’s 2020 Lineup Boasts Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson Paak, Janelle Monae, And Maggie Rogers

Napa Valley is known for its fine wine, but it also hosts the annual music festival BottleRock. The festival is ringing in their seventh year with a big-name lineup. While the official headliners are rock staples like The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, and Stevie Nicks, the lineup also has its fair share of pop artists. Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson Paak, Janelle Monae, Maggie Rogers, and more will take the stage at the Napa Valley festival.

The eclectic lineup invites musicians both old and new, as well as across different genres. BottleRock announced their full lineup Monday, a day before ticket sales go live. Country lovers will be happy to see Maren Morris on the bill, while others can rock out to throwbacks from Jimmy Eat World.

Along with music, the festival’s website states that BottleRock has a culinary stage, which will feature celebrity chefs cooking alongside musicians and entertainers for “culinary-infused antics.” And since the festival is taking place in wine country, BottleRock will feature more than enough wine from various cellars across the region.

Check out the full lineup above.

Tickets to BottleRock festival go on sale January 7. Get them here.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

