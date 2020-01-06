Napa Valley is known for its fine wine, but it also hosts the annual music festival BottleRock. The festival is ringing in their seventh year with a big-name lineup. While the official headliners are rock staples like The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, and Stevie Nicks, the lineup also has its fair share of pop artists. Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson Paak, Janelle Monae, Maggie Rogers, and more will take the stage at the Napa Valley festival.

The eclectic lineup invites musicians both old and new, as well as across different genres. BottleRock announced their full lineup Monday, a day before ticket sales go live. Country lovers will be happy to see Maren Morris on the bill, while others can rock out to throwbacks from Jimmy Eat World.

The #Bottlerock 2020 lineup is here! 🎶🤘🎉 + 3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 7th at 10am. RT for your chance to WIN a pair of 3-day GA tickets! Winner randomly selected on 1/13. pic.twitter.com/uQ2OG5aIY7 — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 6, 2020

We JUST DROPPED the #BottleRock 2020 lineup.☀️🎶 3-day GA tickets available tomorrow, 1/7, at 10am. Music: "Little Talks” by Of Monsters and Men pic.twitter.com/8bTEvzhFM2 — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 6, 2020

Along with music, the festival’s website states that BottleRock has a culinary stage, which will feature celebrity chefs cooking alongside musicians and entertainers for “culinary-infused antics.” And since the festival is taking place in wine country, BottleRock will feature more than enough wine from various cellars across the region.

Check out the full lineup above.

Tickets to BottleRock festival go on sale January 7. Get them here.

