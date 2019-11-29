Andserson .Paak, Haim, And Khalid Have Been Added To The NOS Alive Festival 2020 Lineup

Getty Image
The upcoming NOS Alive Festival has added another round of top-flight names to its 2020 lineup, including pop trio Haim, R&B star Khalid, and funky hip-hop soul singer/rapper Anderson .Paak. Announced in a new press release, the new headliners join Australian synth-pop band Parcels and Austrian “electro-swing” pioneer Parov Stelar. The Lisbon, Portugal-based festival also features Alt-J, Billie Eilish, Cage The Elephant, and Taylor Swift.

Set for July 9 through 11 in 2020, NOS Alive takes place at Passeio Maritimo on the coast of Lisbon. Tickets start at £61 for a day ticket or £141 for a 3 day weekend pass, including a range of international travel packages. Other big names on the bill include Caribou, Finneas, Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers, Two Door Cinema Club, and Wolf Parade, along with local hip-hop group Da Weasel. Previous editions have showcased sets from Bon Iver, Chemical Brothers, The Cure, Cut Copy, Grace Jones, Hot Chip, Jorja Smith, Mogwai, Sharon Van Etten, Smashing Pumpkins, Vampire Weekend, and Weezer.

Anderson .Paak was recently in the headlines for criticizing DMV area rapper Goldlink for a controversial Instagram post about the late Mac Miller, while Khalid was most recently highlighted for his charitable efforts in throwing a benefit concert for the victims of a mass shooting this summer in his hometown of El Paso, Texas. Haim, meanwhile, just released their new track “Hallelujah,” with a video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Get tickets and more information for NOS Alive here.

