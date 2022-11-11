It’s natural for successful musicians to capitalize on their brand by branching out into other business areas. For some, part of that play is perfume. For example, Britney Spears and Ariana Grande both her their own perfume lines, and while they’re technically rivals in the space, they actually both have love for each other’s products.

In an Instagram post shared last night (November 10), Spears wrote, “Again it’s all about the breathing !!! And good God I can breathe better and I’m definitely that meditation b*tch !!! I know I shouldn’t say this because I have my own line of perfume … but I’m obsessed with @ArianaGrande’s fragrance line … I have the spray and two bottles from it !!! I guess I’m sharing this now that I can breathe better and it smells so good !!!”

Grande saw the message and responded in kind, writing in the comments, “i love yours as well! always have and will. sending you so much love, queen [heart emoji].”

Ariana and @britneyspears share an interaction on Instagram 🫂 pic.twitter.com/gOTkElfXPc — Ariana Today (@ArianaToday) November 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Grande is currently gearing up for her role in the Wicked musical. That means Grande’s been putting a pause on new music, as she said earlier this year, “The truth is, I have not begun an album. I know, I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department. But after Positions, was not ready to start another album yet, so I have not begun another album. […] So my hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment, and [Wicked] being a part of it. REM Beauty is really fun and we work really hard on that as well. But yeah, I am spending all of my time with Glinda.”