Last night, Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the youngest person (and first Gen Z member) to be elected to Congress at age 25. Frost represents Florida’s 10th district. As some fans discovered following the news of his election, he also represents stan Twitter.

Given he’s used the same Twitter account, there were posts unearthed — including him taking a selfie with Harry Styles in 2014 and meeting Ariana Grande.

“yea….you could say we’re friends now @Harry_Styles,” he wrote.

“Ariana Grande at Starbucks !!! IM SO HAPPY SHE IS SO AMAZING TALKING WITH US,” Frost shared in a separate tweet.

Twitter users discover that Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z member of Congress, is a fan of Ariana Grande and Harry Styles. pic.twitter.com/RLtx0t3hK0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 9, 2022

Other posts include him stanning Cardi B, defending Taylor Swift in what appears to be a now-deleted post, and encouraging collabs between his faves.

Frost also announced he’d be celebrating his win by going to see one of The 1975’s wild concerts — who he has also loved for quite a while. “I’VE BEEN CAMPAIGNING FOR OVER A YEAR THIS IS WILD!! I’M GONNA SEE @the1975 ON THURSDAY TO CELEBRATE!!!” he shared. Needless to say, most users were happy for the politician, whose energy matches exactly what most of us would do if we won too. Plus, who doesn’t love a concert?

a hariana stan eXACTLY pic.twitter.com/nQkUQUnJfU — aria ☾ (@cxthrinaquino) November 9, 2022

yesterday someone told me that "Ariana Grande is the most intelligent artist today" pic.twitter.com/alTfZMWwZY — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) January 31, 2015

ATTENTION: The new member of Congress is a Cardi fan AND a Nicki anti, WE WON pic.twitter.com/lAuBClpTkZ — SWIFTBARDI🧣👠 (FAN) (@cleverlycardi2) November 9, 2022

@dharmaaaa_ ARIANA and IGGY should go on tour together — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) May 19, 2014

you belong with me! Taylor’s version of course — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) October 1, 2022

