Ariana Grande captioned her latest Instagram post “New earrings,” knowing very well that nobody is looking at those pearls. Grande recently debuted blonde hair. She’s previously gone bleached-blonde for her Sweetener album cover and her “No Tears Left To Cry” video. But this time, the hair heightens the hype for her turn as Glinda in Jon M. Chu’s film version of Wicked.

“Earrings look great!” Chu commented on the photo. Joan Grande, her mother, added, “The most beautiful.” And Cynthia Erivo coyly wrote alongside green heart and smirking emojis, “Earrings are AMAZING!!”

The multi-platinum global pop star told Allure in September 2021 that she was temporarily stepping away from recording music to try out “new versions of storytelling.” At the time, it was assumed she meant her role in Adam McKay’s Netflix sci-fi satire Don’t Look Up or becoming a coach for season 21 of The Voice. But last November, Grande and Erivo were announced as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in Wicked. The two-film adaptation of the famed musical, which Grande grew up idolizing, is expected in December 2024 and December 2025.

Earlier this month, Grande shared behind-the-scenes photos with Erivo (while notably still a brunette). She had been spotted in September on the film’s set in London with her husband, Dalton Gomez, after rumors flew that she’d moved across the pond for the film. Actress Ari is thriving, and don’t make the same mistake as the fan who told her to “remember you’re a singer.”