Britney Spears has been enjoying her post-conservatorship freedom for a while now, but it hasn’t been completely painless: She revealed she suffers from nerve damage.

Spears notes the damage was caused by insufficient oxygen levels in her brain, writing alongside a video of her dancing shared this weekend, “nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down … blah blah blah old story … in that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb. I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head … it stings and it’s scary … the last 3 years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state.”

It would seem “that place” refers to the mental health facility Spears entered in 2019.

She also wrote, though, that she’s doing better now than she was previously, saying, “I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck … my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly … I’ve done a good job trying to pull it off. Either way I’m getting a lot better, I can breathe … I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now.”

