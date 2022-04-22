Last month, Britney Spears shared two big announcements with her fans. The first came at the top of the month when she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her fiancé Sam Asghari. Britney’s future son or daughter would be her third child as had two sons, Sean (16) and Jayden (15), with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. A week after announcing her pregnancy, Britney confirmed that she was in the process of writing a tell-all book which came after she reportedly signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster, one reportedly valued at a whopping $15 million.

Britney is still in the process of writing this book, but as she reflects on the past to do so, she took a moment to share an update with fans through a now-deleted Instagram post. In it, she recalled the lack of support she received from her ex-husband Keven Federline during her past pregnancy. “My ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!!” she wrote. “And as my brother’s best friend shows up to support a very pregnant woman in Vegas because he felt and PLAYED IT OFF TALKING AND EATING ICE ALL NIGHT !!! I swear I like huge pickles and biting down on ice [ice cube emoji] literally every day !!!”

She continued, ” I was so weird … As the ice hit my tongue I got a text saying ‘If you don’t divorce Kevin he will publicly do it to you ….’ Since I hadn’t seen him in a while I already knew it was over.” Britney and Kevin were married from 2004 to 2007 before they got divorced.

Elsewhere in the post, she spoke about being wrongfully labeled as a “party girl” when she enjoyed time out with Pairs Hilton following her pregnancy. She also wrote about not allowing her mother to hold her first two sons when they were infants.

You can view screenshots of the now-deleted post above.