Britney Spears Explains How She Accidentally Burned Down Her Home Gym

Britney Spears has been an active force on social media in recent times, whether she’s addressing a famous break-up or sharing her otherworldly running times. A fair amount of her posts show her dancing or working out, and in her latest one, she revealed why she hasn’t had many videos set in her home gym lately: She accidentally burned it down.

She says in a new video, “Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down. So, I’m in here and I only have two pieces of equipment left, and I’m going to show you guys what I do during this time.”

She further elaborated in the post’s caption, “It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways!!!!”

Despite the trouble with her gym, Spears has remained active, like when she broke her foot dancing and then supposedly shattered the 100-meter dash record a month later.