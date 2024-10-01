At the moment, Britney Spears is working on, in her words, “a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character.” Hopefully her singed eyebrows didn’t get in the way of that.

As Billboard notes, in a now-deleted video shared on Instagram yesterday (September 30), Spears explained the situation (in a British accent), which happened about six months ago. She said:

“I was in my room and I turned the fire on and, all of a sudden, it blew up in my face. It’s done it before, and the times it’s done it before, I quit, so I always get my security to come in and light it for me, because I was scared it was going to blow up. But this time, I just threw the whole thing in there, and it blew into into my face and took all my eyelashes off and my eyebrows, and see this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from six months ago. It fizzled all my hair. The person I was with would not wake up, and I thought I’d have to go to the emergency room because my face was on fire.”

Ultimately, though, Spears says she ended up just taking some Tylenol pills and going to sleep. She concluded, “All is good now. It happens.”