Over the past few years, Britney Spears has spent an ungodly amount of time in court (just look at her conservatorship battle). But rumors claim that the “Mind Your Business” singer was prepared to return, this time over her musical works.

However, yesterday (July 26), Britney Spears shut down the claims that she launched a lawsuit against fellow entertainer Halsey over their “Lucky” single.

“Fake news, that was not me on my phone. I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it 🌹,” she wrote.

Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it 🌹 !!! — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 26, 2024

Before the track’s release or video, which both sampled elements of Spears’ 2000 song, Halsey told friends they received the approval from their idol.

So, when outlets such as TMZ initially reported a potential legal battle brewing, supporters were confused. But now that Spears has refuted those whispers, all is good between the pop babes.

Halsey even took to their X (formerly Twitter) page to echoed Spears’ admiration. “And I love Britney,” they wrote. “I always have and always will 💕 you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me every day.” they replied.

and I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will 💕 you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday. https://t.co/MRCc4WofdJ — h (@halsey) July 27, 2024

Watch Halsey’s official Britney Spears-inspired video for “Lucky” above.