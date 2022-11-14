Ever since Britney Spears’ conservatorship came to an end, the pop star has offered details about what living that way was like. Now, she has spoken about the lack of purchasing power she had, revealing that it had been a long time since she actually bought something by herself.

In an Instagram post shared last night (November 13), Spears said her security team used to hold her credit card, so it was only last year that she bought something by herself for the first time in 15 years.

When it came time for her first post-conservatorship purchase, it was a nerve-wracking experience, as she wrote, “A year ago was my first time buying something with my own two hands .. my legs and hands were shaking for 15 minutes after I bought something … I’m not sure why ??? Honestly I don’t know !!!”

Find Spears’ full post below.

“The significance in buying something for the first time in 15 years … security held my credit card for 15 years … when it was time to purchase I always had to step aside and be ghosted as they would type the code in and write my name … it was always a credit card !!! I hadn’t had cash in years … I forgot what it was like to buy something. I mean you would THINK I was the hardest working one in my family. Jesus f*cking Christ …

I got my first ATM card a year ago the exact date, October 19, 2021 … pretty big deal for me !!! Hopefully just a few can understand the belittling mortality in waiting in line with a man always ahead of you ghosting you and purchasing things on your behalf … the significance in using your own two hands and do the interchange of whatever the purchase may be SPEAKS VOLUMES as opposed to another person ripping me of that right for nearly 15 years !!!!

How dare a state or nation of any sort grant any man or woman the right to use my possessions in my name … guess it’s not that big of a deal !!!! I mean it felt like my dad was trying to kill me. I’ve spoken about it several times, have proof, and witnesses of what he did …I have the hours I worked on a schedule 7 days a week …LABOR LAWS. I have proof of all of it spoke about it live in court during covid nope it’s not a big deal !!! I mean my mom laughed and said ‘I’m so happy the judge didn’t stand you up for 3 hours in your room this time then cancel on you like she did last time !!!’

And so l ask myself … in a country where this has been done to me … it’s a big enough deal to end the system I was forced to be in but every person that was involved gets to walk away like they did nothing !!! I truly believe anyone going through that situation would have never made it … if I was valued and respected, then my father would be locked up in two seconds !!! People say you will have to put up a lot of money and sue and sit for hours and not be able to use my feet again. When I want to run outside … NO THANK YOU to prove these allegations are true !!! I will never put up more money to go to court to see if my dad gets prosecuted !!! I choose to smile and put it in my family’s face until the day I die …”