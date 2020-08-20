It was reported recently that Britney Spears told a court that she is “strongly opposed” to having her father, Jamie Spears, be her sole conservator (as he has been) and requested that her situation “be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes.” It appears, however, that Spears’ wish has not been granted.

Reuters reports that Spears asked for her care manager to replace her father as sole conservator, but a court document reveals that her father will retain control over Spears’ business and personal affairs until at least February 2021.

Spears’ father recently declared #FreeBritney “a joke,” saying, “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business. […] People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

Yesterday, meanwhile, Spears received a message of support from the ACLU, who tweeted, “People with disabilities have a right to lead self-directed lives and retain their civil rights. If Britney Spears wants to regain her civil liberties and get out of her conservatorship, we are here to help her.”

