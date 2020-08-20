Last month a series of strange social media posts from Britney Spears convinced her fans to believe the pop star was being held hostage under her court-ordered conservatorship. While a report denied rumors that she was being held hostage, documents obtained by the New York Times revealed that Spears asked the court to end her father’s role as the sole conservator. Just a day after this news broke, the ACLU has offered their support for Britney’s upcoming court battle.

People with disabilities have a right to lead self-directed lives and retain their civil rights. If Britney Spears wants to regain her civil liberties and get out of her conservatorship, we are here to help her. https://t.co/uLRakw7c4C — ACLU (@ACLU) August 19, 2020

“People with disabilities have a right to lead self-directed lives and retain their civil rights,” the group said in a post to their Twitter page. “If Britney Spears wants to regain her civil liberties and get out of her conservatorship, we are here to help her.”

Britney’s father, Jamie Lynn Spears, began his role as the pop singer’s sole conservator in 2008 and held the position up until last year, when he made the decision to surrender the responsibilities to Jodi Montgomery, a licensed professional conservator, due to his health issues. According to the documents, Britney is “strongly opposed” to having her father continue his role, requesting that it be “be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes.”

Britney is not seeking to have Montgomery completely removed from the conservator role. Rather, she aims to regain the power to make her own decisions such as calling off the conservatorship altogether if she so desires.

