Last week, Brintey Spears’ new lawyer Matthew Rosengart filed the necessary paperwork to begin the process of having the singer’s father, Jamie, removed from her conservatorship. The documents from her team called the case a “Kafkaesque nightmare” while pointing to “serious questions abound concerning Mr. Spears’s potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, conservatorship abuse and the evident dissipation of Ms. Spears’s fortune.” While a decision has yet to be made, Jamie offered a blunt response to their efforts.

According to The Guardian, during a court hearing on Friday, Jamie claimed there are “no grounds whatsoever” for his removal from the conservatorship. He also claims that he’s “dutifully and faithfully served as the conservator of his daughter’s estate without any blemishes on his record.” Elsewhere, in the filing, Jamie says court-appointed professional Jodi Montgomery — who is in charge of Britney’s life decisions while he manages her money — called him last month to ask for help in dealing with the singer’s mental health struggles.

However, Montgomery claims Jamie “misrepresented and manipulated” the call for his own advantage in court. In a statement through her attorney Lauriann Wright, Jodi admitted to being concerned about the singer’s behavior and mental health but added that Jamie’s removal from the conservatorship would aid in improving Britney’s well-being.

The filing comes after Britney’s mother Lynne Spears said Jamie has “exercised absolutely microscopic control” on their daughter through the conservatorship.