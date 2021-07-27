Yesterday, Britney Spears’ new lawyer officially filed the motion to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from being part of her conservatorship. As part of that filing, her mother, Lynne Spears, spoke out against Jamie, and Billboard has quotes from the document where she made her statement.

“It is clear to me that James P. Spears is incapable of putting my daughter’s interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level and that his being and remaining a conservator of my daughter’s estate is not in the best interests of my daughter, the conservatee,” Lynne reportedly stated. Lynne Spears made other assertions in her statements to the court, saying he prescribed inappropriate medicine, continually threatened Britney, and has “exercised absolutely microscopic control” over their daughter. She also stated that “since this conservatorship has been in place, the relationship between the conservatee and Mr. Spears has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred of Mr. Spears by the conservatee due to Mr. Spears’ behavior.”

Britney’s co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, echoed the assertion that Jamie should be legally removed from the situation. “In my opinion, Mr. Spears’ removal as Ms. Spears’ Conservator is critical to her emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee.”

A new hearing has been scheduled for September 29…. which is two months away. Unclear why the court isn’t acting faster given everything they heard from Britney’s emotional declaration, but totally in line with the cavalier attitude we’ve seen so far from the court in this situation.