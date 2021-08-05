For months, Britney Spears has been fighting to have her father removed as her conservator. The singer’s previous push to have her father, Jamie Spears, withdrawn from the role was denied. But now that the singer is finally allowed to choose her own lawyer, she is reportedly looking to take the case to court ASAP.

According to a report from TMZ, Britney’s new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed court documents asking the judge to move the date for her next hearing from September 29 to August. It is then that the judge will officially rule whether or not Jamie should be removed as Spears’ conservator.

The court documents filed by Rosengart, per TMZ’s report, quotes Britney’s personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery. Montgomery claims continuing to have Jamie as her conservator causes unnecessary emotional distress. “Mr. Spears’s removal as conservator is critical to [Britney’s] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery also reportedly added that Spears’ medical team is in agreement. “I have had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be best for Ms. Spears’ well-being and mental health that her father stop acting as conservator,” she said.

Rosengart’s court documents allegedly go on to claim Jamie’s actions are negatively affecting Spears’ finances, stating there “has been an evident dissipation of assets of Ms. Spears Estate, and that dissipation is ongoing.” He added: “Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate.”

The legal documents also reportedly included a recent quote from Spears’ mother, Lynne, speaking to Jamie’s inability to act in Spears’ best interest. “It is clear to me that James P. Spears is incapable of putting my daughter’s interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level,” she said. Lynne’s original quote included claims about how Jamie asserts “microscopic control” over their daughter, have been known to prescribe inappropriate medicine, and even continually threaten her.