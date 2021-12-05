Now that Britney Spears has finally been freed from her overbearingly abusive and possibly illegal conservatorship, the pop star has been more active than ever on Instagram. Not that she took any breaks before, but now, she’s using the platform to actually express some of the feelings she was having while her life was being controlled by others. One of her most recent posts is a little different than some of the others, where she’s worn revealing outfits or posted about going on trips with her fiance, Sam Asghari. In this video, Britney instead impersonates some of the therapists she was forced to see by her family during her conservatorship. It’s worth noting that she is a pretty damn good actress because the voices she’s doing don’t sound like her at all, and if you’ve been around counselors or healers at all, the scripts she’s using are pretty standard, too. Check out some of her impressions below:

The truth is, whether you find a good therapist or not has a lot to do with making a connection — just like in any relationship — and that connection could never happen if you’re being forced to go to therapy against your will. Here’s another reason to celebrate the fact that Britney is now free. Still, according to her caption there’s no real hard feelings on her part: “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will … being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy … no really … 10 hours a day, 7 days a week … no lie … in this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist,” she wrote. And as far as the end, well that’s just her celebrating: “The end is me celebrating … it’s clearly OVER because my medication is working ‘Murica.”