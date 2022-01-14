Jamie Lynn Spears is in the midst of promoting her book Things I Should Have Said and so far, most of that process has rubbed Britney Spears the wrong way. Britney explained recently why she was “disgusted” by Jamie Lynn’s Good Morning America interview, and now she has fired back at her sister again, this time in regards to a story from the book.

During a recent ABC News interview with Jamie Lynn, host Juju Chang said that in the memoir (as The Independent notes), Jamie Lynn describes Spears’ behavior over the course of her life as “erratic, paranoid, and spiraling” and details an alleged incident in which Britney was “scared,” so she grabbed a knife and locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room.

When asked why she decided to share that story, Jamie Lynn said, “First off, I think experiencing my own panic attacks and how sometimes we can feel in those moments is important. It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment. I was scared. That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to like really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody but also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

This afternoon, Britney took to Twitter to offer a written response, that seems angry in tone, in which she refutes her sister’s story. Britney described the tale as “crazy lies for the Hollywood books” and said that she’s confused by it, writing, “Jamie Lynn … congrats babe [applause emoji]! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW … I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut … So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!! NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all!!!! Around the kids ???? Jamie Lynn, seriously ??? Come on !!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe [trophy emoji] !!!!”

2022 has been active in terms of news about Britney and Jamie Lynn’s relationship, starting at the very top of the year when Britney unfollowed her sister on Instagram.