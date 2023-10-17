Usually, kissing-and-telling is considered to be tasteless. However, when you’re a celebrity penning a tell-all book, readers want every minor detail of the author’s life. For Britney Spears, she will leave no stone unturned in her forthcoming memoir, The Woman In Me. Today (October 16), the “Mind Your Business” singer shared an excerpt from the literary work where she reflected on her first kiss with her famous ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake.

The section, given exclusively to People, is a millennial’s nostalgic fix of pop culture history.

“Being in the show was boot camp for the entertainment industry: extensive dance rehearsals, singing lessons, acting classes, time in the recording studio, and school in between,” Spears wrote. “‘The Mouseketeers’ quickly split into our own cliques, divided by the dressing rooms that we shared: Christina Aguilera and I were the younger kids, and we shared a dressing room. We looked up to the older kids — Keri Russell, Ryan Gosling, and Tony Lucca, who I thought was so handsome. And I quickly connected with a boy named Justin Timberlake.”

She confessed, “[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth Or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me. A Janet Jackson song played in the background as he leaned in and kissed me.”

The irony in the innocent moment is the featured soundtrack used to set the mood. Decades later, Timberlake and Jackson would share an infamous NSFW moment onstage at the 2004 Super Bowl. Spears and Timberlake dated briefly during their early adult years but moved on to other relationships. Timberlake went on to marry fellow actress Jessica Biel. Spears’ past husbands include, most recently, Sam Asghari, and Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons.

Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me will hit sleeves on October 24. Find more information here.