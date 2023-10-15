For the first time, Britney Spears’ life story will be told directly by her via her forthcoming memoir The Woman In Me. The book is slated to hit book retailers later this week, but on Sunday, October 15, the legendary singer took to social media to share the promotional trailer filled with excerpts from the literary work. And each piece is truly heartbreaking.

The clip opens with the line, “I actually envy the people who know how to make fame work for them.” Immediately after the sentence vanishes from the screen, the next one appeared, reading, “My demeanor was innocent — and it wasn’t an act. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Following that came the words: “It felt like I was living on the edge of a cliff,” “I don’t want it to be real; this just a dream,” and “If you stood up for me when I couldn’t stand up for myself: from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Before the clip ended, it closed with a note from Spears, reading, “No one knows what I really thought until now.”

During a live stream in July, Spears told viewers that she had an idea of what most people would think of her book. “After reading the book, most would probably say she should be the meanest woman alive after what she’s been through, and that’s just it,” she said. “I should be.”

She continued, “I’m sorry, but after all of it, although it’s thin as hell, I’ve learned to make peace with it, and in each given moment I’m in, even though things may be completely wrong, I surrender to silliness.”

Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me will hit sleeves on October 24. Find more information here.