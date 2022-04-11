Britney Spears Announces She Is Pregnant

Back in November, Britney Spears declared she was “thinking about having another baby” after she was apparently forced to have an IUD during her conservatorship. Now, it’s happening: In an Instagram post shared this afternoon, Britney Spears confirmed she is pregnant.

Her post starts, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back [shrugging emojis] … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

The post continues, “4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!”

In the post, Spears refers to fiance Sam Asghari as her “husband,” as she has in other recent posts. This has fueled rumors she and Asghari got secretly married and haven’t publicly announced it yet.

Spears currently has two children, son Sean (16 years old) and Jayden (15), who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.