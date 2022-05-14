In the middle of April, Britney Spears took to Instagram to announce that she and her fiancee Sam Asghari were expecting their first child. The big reveal came months after she said she was “thinking about having another baby.” Britney shared her excitement about her baby with Asghari in the Instagram post. “It’s growing !!!,” she wrote. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose it.” Just a month after Britney made the announcement about her pregnancy, the singer returned to Instagram with devastating news. In a joint post with Asghari, she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Spears wrote in the Instagram post. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news.” She continued, “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly asked for privacy during this difficult moment.”

In a caption attached to the post, Britney added, “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family [pink heart emoji] Thank you for your support.”

