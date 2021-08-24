In discussions about her conservatorship, one topic that comes up regularly is Britney Spears’ plans to tour. The singer often said she refused to perform until her father, Jamie Spears, was removed as her co-conservator. But seeing as Jamie has made his plans to step down from his role clear, the question of whether or not Spears will ever return to the stage remains.

The last time Spears performed for an audience was on December 31, 2017, the final day of her lengthy Britney: Piece Of Me Las Vegas residency. The slew of shows spanned from 2013 to 2017 and included nearly 250 performances. In a recent post on Instagram, Spears recalls how hard she worked during that era, saying she only went out two times during the entire four-year stint:

“I’ve been thinking about life and what my version of success is … to me it’s knowing I’ve used my heart over my head and it’s hard sometimes because of ego … but sometimes ego is protection !!!! I gotta get the hell out of here … ok … I’m talking nonsense. Either way … me in my white dress !!! I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas … the four years I was there I went out only two times !!!! Unfortunately I’m not lying but that’s not why I’m sharing this with you guys … it was the only one time I wore a white costume.”

The singer added that no one her her backup crew wore colorful outfits throughout her lengthy residency. “it may be uncool but let’s start wearing bright colors,” she wrote.