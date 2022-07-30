It didn’t take too long for Britney Spears to announce a tell-all book was on the way after her lengthy conservatorship had come to an end. She made that announcement at the beginning of the year and even shared that she aimed to have the book released by the end of the year. The upcoming memoir is reportedly a part of a $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster. The release date for the book was pushed back a bit to January 2023, but it seems like another delay may be in order thanks to a worldwide paper supply shortage.

According to TMZ, Britney’s upcoming book is complete, but the shortage of paper and other materials has affected publication plans meaning that the January 2023 release date may not be met. There is no time estimate for how long the paper shortage may continue and Simon & Schuster has yet to share an alternate release date for the untitled memoir.

Back in March, Publishers Weekly shared a report about the paper shortage and said that multiple factors are responsible for the paper shortage. They include increased interest in books as a result of the coronavirus pandemic as well as labor shortages impacting production, something we’ve seen go down in multiple industries.