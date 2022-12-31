Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, is once again setting the record straight about his relationship with the pop star. Specifically, Asghari recently spoke in regards to Spears’ social media after fan theories ran rampant on TikTok — with most worried for the singer’s wellbeing.

“I don’t even control what we have for dinner,” Asghari told photographers, according to Just Jared. “In the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on so I understand where they’re coming from. They’re just being protective. If anything they’re being good fans.”

He also previously spoke about his wife’s decision to post risqué selfies, following the dissolution of her conservatorship. “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” he shared on an Instagram story. “I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

Over the past month, fans had been concerned that Spears was missing after the singer posted she was going to NYC and no paparazzi photos existed. There were also claims that her voice was being edited. The rumors were fueled by Perez Hilton, who admitted that “concern was warranted.”

However, Spears and Asghari’s June wedding had Selena Gomez, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and more as guests — who aren’t publicly expressing concern for Spears as people clearly closest to her.