A couple days ago, Britney Spears shared a post on Instagram about showing off her body on Instagram. Given the specifics of the post, it was widely interpreted to be a dig at Selena Gomez. Now, though, Spears has offered some clarification, insisting she wasn’t throwing shade at Gomez at all.

Find Spears’ full post below.

“Let me clarify about me sharing my beliefs on women judging other women for their own rights in expressing themselves … what I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all … it was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with … look I go way back with music !!! I honestly referencing my days when I was younger when I got discriminated against harshly … men in interviews discussing my boobs on live TV or showing my midriff and skin !!! If anybody knows what judgment feels like I’m sure Selena has gone through something pretty similar. and what I was replying to was honestly Kelis the MILKSHAKE video when women were finally shaking their asses .. that was a moment in history where people woke up to the fact .. pushing the boundaries of expressing oneself became explicit … tons of people were offended !!! I empower women to express their bodies however they choose … and TONS of other stars who had million-dollar budget videos who were known talked sh*t about her when she was a new artist trying to make it !!! I apologize for my ignorance, but I didn’t even see the video for Ice Cream that Selena Gomez, who I genuinely look up to and have so much respect for had made … okay so maybe I’m not a part of the in crowd … either way me doing my silly fashion-forward videos and hearing the dopest remix I’ve ever heard of 3 months ago of the milkshake song brought me back to a time where I was always judges for what I wore as well!!! As for the beautiful queen Gomez, I got to be surprised by her on my wedding day and was completely in awe of her !!! I mean I played the DJ for 5 minutes like an idiot and played my favorite song of hers, ‘Bad Liar’ LOUD on the dance floor like a 6-year-old fan and got to sing my favorite song with her and I wanted to freaking pinch myself !!! I would like to tell Selena which she’s probably not even aware of trash news that her music has gotten me through lots and thank you again for making my dreams come true by coming to my wedding. you’re one person I have always wanted to meet and my dream came true and I will never forget it !!! And as I’m writing all of this and she probably isn’t even aware of this nonsense !!! I would like to tell other women to lift each other up … we are all in this together, life is too short to be judgmental !!! Women lift each other up higher to inspire each other !!! Never judge others by the way they express their bodies … recognition to ones own insecurities to what others do only brings others down … the judgements that the media has always done with me … through someone’s pain of feeling either too big, too small, too tall, too short, broken hearted or bullied all create their own way to express themselves … they do this because those are the times they find their true inner self and THAT’S when the best art is created …”