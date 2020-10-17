After announcing her upcoming album was going to sound “super rock and roll,” Miley Cyrus ushered in a new era with her shimmering track “Midnight Sky.” Since its August release, Cyrus has reimagined the track for each of her live performances. Now taking a more acoustic route, Cyrus gave a stripped-down rendition of her single as well a country-infused cover of Britney Spears’ “Gimme More” for her MTV Unplugged session.

Transforming her backyard into a stage, Cyrus gave a show-stopping MTV Unplugged performance. Not only did the singer add her own style onto “Gimme More” during the set, but Cyrus also decided to reimagine Pearl Jam’s 2009 “Just Breathe” and Nico’s 1967 track “These Days.”

It makes sense that Cyrus elected to cover Spears for the Unplugged session as the singer recently named Spears as an inspiration for her upcoming album. “In my sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica, so my record will be reflective of who I am. Which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence,” she said, adding: “I think the first single comes with a lot of pressure because it does kind of show everyone where you’re going.”

Watch Cyrus sing “Midnight Sky” and cover Britney Spears’ “Gimme More” on MTV Unplugged above.