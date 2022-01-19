The very public spat between Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears lives to see another day. The latest in their war of words comes after Jamie Lynn stopped by Good Morning America for a tearful account of her past experiences with Britney as well as her concern for the singer. Britney didn’t take too kindly to the appearance, which she said left her “disgusted,” as she later denied a story Jamie Lynn told about her. Jamie Lynn later explained that she’s now talking about Britney because she was “never allowed” to do so before. Now, Britney has returned with a harsh message for not only Jamie Lynn but her mother as well.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Britney began by speaking about what she did after her breakup with Justin Timberlake in 2002. “I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up… I was a ghost there [ghost emoji] !!!!!” Britney wrote. She then compared her sister’s lifestyle to her own. “I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma … Sit there and get served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!”

Britney continued, “Justin’s family was all I knew for many years … Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show … All I remember saying was ‘DAMN !!! How the hell does a 12 year old land a Nickelodeon show ????’ ….. HMMMMMMMM…. Well I never got my iced chocolate drink !!!” she continued. “I mean yeah … I’m grown up right ??? But then maybe I might need a little support …”

Britney then recalled a moment when journalists from People arrived to conduct an interview with her. “The people show up and as Jamie Lynn says, I was scared !!!! Fuck yeah !!!” she said. “My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split and she was more messed up than anything !!!! I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation and she never got up…”

She concluded her message with a bold statement. “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn,” she wrote. “I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f–king faces !!!!!” Billboard states the post was deleted less than an hour after the singer shared it.

You can view a screenshot of the now-deleted post above.