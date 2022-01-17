Things between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears have been intense lately, as the two have been discussing each other publicly, both in interviews and on social media. Now, Britney has offered another dispatch in the form of a lengthy letter to Jamie Lynn.

In it, she addresses how her father treated her during her conservatorship, writing, “What Dad did to me, they don’t even do that to criminals … so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honesty insane to me !!!” She later added, “You guys treated me like nothing and that’s not even half of it !!! I’m honestly shocked Dad isn’t in jail !!! Come on !!! We are supposed to have each other’s back … but what you’re saying just truly confuses me !!!”

She also wrote more specifically about Jamie Lynn and how she wasn’t there for her when she needed her most: “You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most !!! […] I never got to talk to you !!! You would just text me days later and I was so scared … I needed you…. my family, my blood and your support more than anything !!! You guys did absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago !!! I said something on Instagram and you and [older brother Bryan Spears] showed up at my house because of an Instagram post !!! THAT makes me the saddest …. why ???? Because I needed you WAYYYYYY before that and the fact that you and Bryan showed up laughing at my gate instead of KNOWING you should have been here way before that makes me very sad !!!”

Read Britney’s full message below.