The recent Uvalde, Texas school shooting has reinvigorated the conversation about gun violence and control once again in the United States and various figures in the music world are weighing in. So too is Britney Spears, who shared her thoughts on the tragedy.

In a text post on Instagram, Spears wrote, “My heart is shattered. I’m lost for words. My prayers are with the victims of Robb Elementary and their families. Our sympathies and condolences are just not enough. We have to take action. We need change. Enough is enough. We will keep our prayers coming even if it’s not enough to heal the loss. Love, Britney.”

As for what else Spears has been up to lately, she recently met up with The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, sharing a video of the three of them on Instagram (a post that has since been removed). Given that the former two are creating the HBO series The Idol together and that Spears previously said she was working on a movie of the same name, that fueled speculation that the two The Idol projects are actually one in the same.

In that same now-deleted post, Spears also noted during her conservatorship, she was “forced” to undergo 840 hours of “unwanted” therapy.