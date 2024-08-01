Britney Spears’ 2023 memoir The Woman In Me was, like many other things Spears has done, a massive hit. Now, it’s about to get even more exposure, as Variety reports today (August 1) that a movie based on the book is officially on the way.

Universal Pictures landed the rights and they’ve tapped Wicked director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt to make the film. Spears also tweeted today, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned.”

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

A publisher’s statement on the book reads, “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman In Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

The movie will certainly have some compelling source material to draw from, as the book sees Spears writing about shaving her head, Justin Timberlake’s alleged affair, and much more.