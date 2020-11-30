BTS Have Their Third No. 1 Song In Three Months With ‘Life Goes On’

Before September of 2020, BTS did not have one Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song to their name. Now, three months later, they have three of them.

On the chart dated September 5, “Dynamite” debuted at No. 1, giving them their first chart-topping single. Then, on the chart dated October 17, the group landed their second No. 1 thanks to their feature on Jawsh 685’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat).” Today, it was revealed that the South Korean superstars have officially bagged their third No. 1 song, as “Life Goes On” has debuted in the top spot on the chart dated December 5.

BTS have been making history lately, and this song brings them yet another accolade, as it’s the first song sung predominantly in Korean to top the Hot 100. It’s also the first song sung mostly in a non-English language to top the chart since Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” did in 2017.

Additionally, BTS now joins Taylor Swift as being one of the two acts to ever debut an album and song at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts in the same week (Be just debuted at No. 1). On top of that, this is the fastest accumulation of three No. 1 singles (exactly three months) since the Bee Gees had three chart-toppers (“How Deep Is Your Love,” “Stayin’ Alive,” and “Night Fever”) over the course of two months and three weeks in 1978.

It’s been a successful past week or so for BTS, as they performed “Life Goes On” on The Late Late Show after bringing “Dynamite” to the AMAs.