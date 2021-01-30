As the shutdown of the live music industry persists in light of the pandemic, MusiCares, the charitable arm of The Recording Academy, is continuing to offer artists relief through their mutual aid fund. But since their fund was established in mid-March, they’re looking for a way to raise even more money. MusiCares compiled items from a handful of popular artists and are auctioning off items to raise money for out-of-work musicians.

While there are 60 items to bid on in the auction, the most expensive comes from BTS. The K-pop group donated the pastel-colored outfits they wore during their “Dynamite” video, and the clothes are priced at an upwards of $40,000. Along with BTS’ clothing, other items include a painting signed by Snoop Dogg, an album cover signed by Billie Eilish, a Fender guitar signed by Shawn Mendes, a Folklore-themed acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift, and much more.

At the time MusiCares launched their COVID-19 relief fund, their chairperson Steve Boom noted the importance of the industry coming together to support each other:

“The music industry is built on the work of musicians, artists, and music professionals. It is in times like these, that the industry needs to come together to support those who are struggling, particularly those who rely on touring incomes to survive. We know this fund will need to be significant. We will not be able to do it alone, and that’s why we are asking the entire music community including labels, streaming services, and anyone who is able to join us in this important effort. We’re all in when the good times roll, and it’s important that we’re all in when times are tough, too.”

The auction goes live 1/31 at 1 p.m. PST. Check out the full collection here.