The recent coronavirus outbreak is creating a huge impact on the music community. Festivals are either opting to postpone their dates or cancel entirely, and live music and touring stocks saw a huge dip in value. The Recording Academy, the organization that runs the Grammys ceremony each year, is joining forces with their philanthropic arm MusiCares to set up a coronavirus relief fund to benefit members of the music industry.

To kick things off, both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have each donated $1 million to the COVID-19 Relief Fund. The charity’s goal is, according to its website, to “keep the music community alive and thriving, giving it as much as it gives us.” Those in the music industry affected by the cancellations due to the virus can apply for financial assistance in paying rent and mortgage bills.

Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim CEO of the Recording Academy, said the music industry is crucial in uncertain times like these:

“Event cancellations are at unprecedented levels and the situation therefore requires an unprecedented response. Many people in the industry are now in crisis, not knowing what the future holds or having to deal with dire commercial realities. We are asking the entire industry to stand with us to support the musicians, artists and professionals who are the bedrock and the future of our music community. It’s in times like these that many of us turn to music. Music can help us cope, and has the power to bring us together during a time when many of us might feel isolated. We encourage people everywhere to embrace the music industry which needs our help in these uncertain times.”

Steve Boom, the MusiCares Chair, added:

“The music industry is built on the work of musicians, artists, and music professionals. It is in times like these, that the industry needs to come together to support those who are struggling, particularly those who rely on touring incomes to survive. We know this fund will need to be significant. We will not be able to do it alone, and that’s why we are asking the entire music community including labels, streaming services, and anyone who is able to join us in this important effort. We’re all in when the good times roll, and it’s important that we’re all in when times are tough, too.”

Donate or request financial assistance from the COVID-19 Relief Fund here.

