It’s no secret that BTS were the most successful music group in 2021. Their track “Butter” was so popular that it even passed Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” to become the longest-running No. 1 track of the year. Thanks to their achievements, BTS will not only be included in the upcoming Guinness World Records book, but they have also landed a spot in the 2022 World Records Hall Of Fame.

Guinness had previously hinted at BTS inclusion in this year’s World Records book, but they announced this week that the K-pop group will be inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame thanks to breaking ten world records in 2021. “I’m here with some news about everyone’s favorite Bangtan Boys, BTS,” they announced in the video. “The boys, as your probably well-aware, have loads of Guinness World Record titles, and I’m here to officially announce that they’re in the hall of fame for Guinness World Records 2022.”

Guinness added, “2021 has been another absolutely stellar year for BTS and they’ve set loads of records.” That list includes most streamed group on Spotify with 16.3 billion streams, most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours for “Butter,” with 11.04 million streams, most Twitter engagements for a music group, most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube for “Butter,” with 3.9 million viewers, most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Digital Song Sales chart for “Dynamite,” with 18 weeks, most streamed track on Spotify in first 24 hours for “Butter,” most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours for “Butter,” with 108,200,000 views, most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert with 756,000 tickets sold, most followed music group on Instagram with 48.7 million, and most Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards won by a music group with five awards.

Watch Guinness announce BTS’ 2022 Hall Of Fame inclusion in a video above.