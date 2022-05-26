We are currently in the midst of the final few days of Asian American And Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. Before May wraps up, Joe Biden and the White House will have one final observation of the month by hosting BTS for a visit on May 31.

Per a White House press release, “[BTS] will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years. […] President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

NEW: White House says “global K-pop phenomenon and Grammy-nominated musical group” BTS will join Pres. Biden at the White House next week to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month. https://t.co/w1vFuVWZLO pic.twitter.com/6VUMoKz2fr — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 26, 2022

BTS previously kicked off the month by announcing Proof, an anthology album that also includes some new music from the group. The BTS Army fan base is also among the groups of boyband fans who will be covered in Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up., an upcoming documentary from Gia Coppola.

Last month, the group had a major night at the Grammy Awards with a show-stopping performance of “Butter,” which included a surprise Olivia Rodrigo cameo. Japanese Breakfast also had a moment with the group, as a photo she took with them went viral and earned her the BTS Army’s support.