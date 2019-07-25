Lil Nas X has released yet another remix of “Old Town Road.” In the midst of his record-breaking hold on the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Nas X shows no signs of relinquishing his hold on no. 1.

The rapper recruited BTS rapper RM for the latest rendition. This version is called “Seoul Town Road” (after RM’s home city) and features some killer bars from both rappers.

If “Old Town Road” stays at no. 1 on the Hot 100 for another week, the song will break the record for the longest no. 1 tenure in the history of the chart, an honor currently shared by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee, and Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito.” A BTS co-sign is a smart move for Lil Nas X, since the K-pop superstars are no strangers to breaking records themselves — every single song from their last album, Persona, debuted in the Billboard Top 40 digital songs list.

This “Old Town Road” remix is also the first to not feature Billy Ray Cyrus since the original remix was released in April. With or without Billy Ray, the combinations for “Old Town Road” remixes are endless. Might I suggest a Kacey Musgraves and Taehyung remix next?

Listen to “Seoul Town Road” above.