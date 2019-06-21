Getty Image

BTS World, the upcoming mobile game from mega-popular K-pop group BTS, is on the way soon, as it’s set to drop on June 26. Ahead of that, the group has been rolling out a trio of songs from the game’s soundtrack. They started with the Charli XCX collaboration “Dream Glow,” then they released “A Brand New Day,” and now they’ve unveiled the final track: “All Night,” which features Juice Wrld.

Juice Wrld provides the chorus, which repeats the song title a bunch, and he also shows some love for the BTS Army (the group’s passionate fan base) when he sings, “She calls me charming, need an army / Marching for your love, I’m a sergeant / I’m not from this planet, a martian / For you, I go the hardest.” Elsewhere on the smooth R&B-influenced song, BTS keep things sexy, with lyrics like, “We keep all the party in this room all night / We don’t wanna put it on the brake, hold tight.”

The BTS World website describes the game, “You’re now BTS’s Manager! Select BTS Member Cards to successfully clear missions! Collect different cards and upgrade them to unlock and enjoy more story content and even interact with the members! Help nurture BTS on their quest to become great artists! We look forward to working with you!”

Listen to “All Night” above.