In April 2023, BTS’ J-Hope began his mandatory 18-month military service. Before reporting for duty, the “On The Street” singer hit the booth to record his solo debut studio album, Jack in the Box.

But the 10-track project wasn’t the only thing he recorded. Today (February 19), Big Hit announced J-Hope’s forthcoming body of work, Hope On The Street Vol. 1. The label took to its official X (formerly Twitter) page to share the news with fans by way of an intense visual trailer.

Within the trailer, the BTS army hit the pavement to spread their best dance moves and excitement over the forthcoming body of work. According to the press release distributed by the label, Hope on the Street Vol. 1 will contain a total of six new tracks. As a bonus, the album will be accompanied by a six-part docuseries.

Silimar to the trailer, the visual project will “trail J-Hope’s dance journey,” bringing in his encounters with street dancers across Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul, and Gwangju. The debut episode of J-Hope’sdocuseries is scheduled to premiere on March 27, exclusively on Prime Video. Every Thursday and Friday after, new episodes will be made available.

Hope On The Street Vol. 1 is out 3/29 via Big Hit. Find more information here.